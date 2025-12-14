Gina Fulcher

Fulcher, Gina Marie



Gina Marie Fulcher Loving Wife, Mother, Daughter, and Sister passed away quietly in her sleep on Saturday, November the Fifteenth, due to complications from her continuing battle with cancer. Gina is survived by her Husband of 38 years, Ronald D. Fulcher Jr. their two children, Ronald D. Fulcher and Rebecca N. Fulcher, her Mother, Linda Sink, and two Sisters, Rhonda Mevis and Teresa Sink along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Father, Nicholas Sink and a Daughter-in Law, Erin Duncan. Gina was born at the Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Ohio to her parents Nicholas and Linda Sink on August 20, 1965 the youngest of three daughters. She spoke fondly of growing up in Fairborn, Ohio where she would attend the Park Hills Fairborn High School, letter in the marching band and graduate as part of the Class of 1984. Soon after graduation Gina met Ronald D. Fulcher whom she remembered from years before when they both attended the same elementary school while they were both employed as janitors. Gina and Ron were married on February 21, 1987 at the Church of Christ in Fairborn, Ohio and soon welcomed their son Ronald Dean Fulcher. Three years later another child, their daughter, Rebecca Nicole Fulcher joined the Family. Although Gina would tell you her most important career was as a Mother to Ronald and Rebecca, she began working in the food service industry before moving on to business owner then bookkeeper before returning to food service for five years with the Kroger Company. Gina enjoyed several hobbies that included traveling, sight seeing, attending the Renaissance Fair and enjoyed both modeling and riding railroad passenger cars on both short and long trips. Her tireless devotion to her family and friends will long be remembered and they are all invited to a memorial service to be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road Dayton, OH 45424. Family will receive guests one hour prior. Please consider a donation to American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.



