Gilreath, Robert Lee



GILREATH, Robert Lee, age 95, of Nashville, TN, passed away Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Miami Valley Hospital. Robert served as the heart and soul and was the driving force behind Jomo's Carry Out, the first black owned drive thru with a walk-in refrigerator in Dayton, Gilreath Upholstery, and Kenyetta Shoe Store, touching the lives of many in the community. He was a life member of the Dayton Unit NAACP, on the committee for Better Youth Relations of Dayton, and the founder of Kenyetta Investment Corporation. He lived in American Samoa with his family for 30+ years before returning to the United States.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lee Gilreath, and his sons, Robert Gilreath Jr, Randall Gilreath, and Robert Lee Gilreath III. He is survived by his wife, Lupi Gilreath; daughters, Gwendolyn & Jeremiah Fou; Jacqueline & Rudolph Tilo; Darr & Emaje Zakuuya; Constance English; Savannah Linson; Liaunna Chatman; Lijuana Austin; son, Robert Matlock; and sister, Annie Gilreath. He also leaves behind 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral service 2 PM Friday, May 9, 2025, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Pastor Phil Elmore officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1 PM until service time at the funeral home.



