GILMORE, WILLIAM A



On Sunday, November 5, 2023, William A. Gilmore "Bill" died at his home in Conover, WI with family by his side. He was 81 years old.



Bill is survived by his sister, Julie A. Gilmore of Kettering, OH, two sons, Anthony W. Gilmore of San Diego, CA and Matthew E. & wife, Kim Gilmore of Barrington, RI, and two grandchildren, Aaron & Alli.



Bill was born in Dayton, OH, the son of William A. and Hilma J. Gilmore Sr. He graduated from Chaminade Catholic H.S. and attended the University of Dayton.



He was a Lifetime Member of the Elks Club Lodge No. 316, Cripple Creek, CO.



Burial will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Donations to Chaminade-Julienne Catholic High School, 505 S Ludlow St, Dayton, OH 45402, in Bill's name would be appreciated.



