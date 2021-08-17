GILLIS, James B.



Born September 27, 1941, in Middletown, Ohio, to William and Ethel Gillis. Passed away August 6, 2021, at age 79. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mary Gillis; five daughters: Nina Gillis, Contessa Smith (Burley), Jodi Ahmedou (Adam), ReAnnita Latham, and Rian Kyles-Stewart (Roderick); one brother David Gillis; grandfather of 14, and a host of



nieces, nephews, and other



relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Friday,



August 20, 2021, from 10 am until time of service, 11:30 am at United MBC, 719 18th Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor, Rev Kendall C. Wright, Officiating.



