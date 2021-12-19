GILLIS, Carissa Jane



Age 39, of Cincinnati, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at UC Medical Center. Carissa worked in Hospitality Management and grew up



attending Huber Heights First Baptist Church. She is survived by her parents, Tim and Carol Gillis of Huber Heights; brother, Brian Gillis of AL; fiancé, Jared Dahlheimer of Cincinnati; and many other relatives and friends. She taught us all to give generously, live spontaneously and love fully. Funeral service, 12 Noon Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Tim Binns officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 AM until service time at the



funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Donate Life Ohio in Carissa's memory.

