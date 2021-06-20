GILLEY, Myron L.



Myron L. Gilley, age 68 of Hamilton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was born in Shields Township, IL on September 1, 1952, the son of the late Rex and Deloris (nee Hickey) Gilley. Known in many circles as "the best ball-player to ever come out of Hamilton", Myron aka "Gill" was best known for his love of family. He graduated from Garfield High School in Hamilton, OH, and began working at Beckett Paper. After 17 years at the



Hamilton mill, he went back to school and studied to be a



Microsoft systems engineer landing him an IT job at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital where he finished out his career. He was preceded in death by his parents Rex and Delores, along with his sister Barbara. He is survived by many, including wife Lois Jane, children Ryan (Lauren) Gilley and



Michelle (Francis) Beiring, sisters Vera, Linda, and Sharon. He also had 13 grandchildren who were all his passion in life.



No formal ceremony is planned per his wishes. THE WEBSTER



FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. In lieu of gifts, he asked that donations be made to Cincinnati Children's in honor of Grant Beiring at 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or give.cincinnatichildrens.org. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

