Gill, Janice

Gill (Boyd), Janice M.



Janice M. Gill age 83 passed away Friday March 14, 2025. She was born December 14, 1941 in Hamilton to the late Robert and Freda (Miers) Boyd. Janice was an Economics Analyst for Armco for many years. She is survived by two children Michael Gill, Kelly Gruenschlaeger and was also survived by many other family and friends. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Wednesday March 19, 2025 from 10:00am until 11:00am. Burial to follow in South Park Cemetery, Greensburg, Indiana at 12:30pm. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



