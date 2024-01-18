Gill, Bobby Dean



GILL, Bobby Dean, age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, January 12, 2024 at Brookhaven Retirement Community. Bobby retired from Ironworkers Local 290 after many years of service. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army, member of Mystic Lodge F&AM and Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton.



Bobby is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy Sue; daughter & son-in-law, Kathryn S. & William C. Burson; son & daughter-in-law, Jeffrey D. & Kimberly Gill; sister, Dorothy Jean Goodwin; brother, Johnny (Novela) Gill; grandchildren, Taylor (Melanie) Gill, Jennifer Gill (Tyler Mosholder), and William Burson IV; other relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 5-7 PM Friday, January 19, 2024. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday with Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.



