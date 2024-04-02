Gilbreth, Alan S.



Alan Scott Gilbreth, 77, of Springfield, Ohio received his final promotion to Heaven on March 31, 2024. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Norma (Swigart) Gilbreth, three children, Stephanie Strasser (Rob) of Warner Robbins, Georgia, Scott Gilbreth (Julie) of Springfield, and Stacy Ferryman (Troy) of Springfield; his twelve grandchildren, Kayla Bostwick (Nicholas), Allison Gilbreth, Zachary Strasser, Maren Gilbreth, Abigail Strasser, Lauren Gilbreth, Joshua Strasser, Ethan Ferryman, Ben Gilbreth, Levi Ferryman, Callan Ferryman, and Aiden Ferryman; sister-in-law, Aletha Gilbreth of Auburn, Washington, his brothers, Mike Gilbreth (Iva Jean) of Spokane, Washington, and Gary Gilbreth (Marlene) of Medical Lake, Washington; He is proceeded in death by his parents Fritz and Berneal Gilbreth and his brother, Fritz Gilbreth Jr.



Alan was born in Spokane, Washington and attended school in Medical Lake, Washington. He was deeply involved in sports, playing football, basketball and baseball. In 2016 Alan was inducted into the Medical Lake High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Upon graduation he attended Eastern Washington University, earning a BA in Finance and later completed a Master of Science in Business prior to teaching ROTC there for three years. Alan served in the United States Army with a tour in Vietnam where his actions resulted in his being awarded the Bronze Star Medal. His military career took the family on tours to Schwabisch Gmund, Germany and Seoul, South Korea. He completed his 24 and a half year military career as a Lieutenant Colonel at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT). There at Wright Patterson Air Force Base he was a professor of Contracting and Chief Advisor for Army faculty. Alan was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal four times during his military service. After completing his military career, he was hired as a civilian faculty member in Contracting at AFIT which later became Defense Acquisition University (DAU). He served there for 16 years until retiring from civilian service in 2009. He received many communication and leadership awards, culminating in his induction into the Defense Acquisition Hall of Fame.



The most notable award of Alan's life was not one that he earned, but that he received by grace, through faith in Jesus Christ, his salvation. Alan's faith in God was the foundation on which he built his life. It is how he guided his marriage to Norma, how they raised their three children and where he began every day- at the kitchen table in prayer and Bible reading. Alan's leadership gifts were used greatly to lead his family as well as the many churches that his military moves took the family to. He taught youth adult Sunday School classes, served as deacon and most recently as Treasurer and Undershepherd at Two Rivers Community Church in Vandalia, Ohio. Alan's life goal was to give all praise and glory to God!



A viewing will be held on April 4, 2024 from 11am to 1pm with the funeral following at 1pm at First Baptist Church of Fairborn, 1167 Highview Drive, Fairborn, Ohio. The family wishes to thank Our Home Fairborn for their care of Alan, especially their favorite nurse, Jasmine. They would also like to thank Day City Hospice and Margie for their kind and watchful care in Alan's last days.



