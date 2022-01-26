GILBERT, Wanda



Wanda Gilbert, age 63, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 20, 2022. She was born the daughter of Alvin and Alice (Craig) Combs on June 5, 1958, in Springfield, Ohio. Wanda is



preceded in death by her



parents; sister Wilma Ashley. She is survived by her husband Jerry Gilbert of 35 years; stepdaughter Karen Gilbert; beloved sisters Judy Paul of Springfield, Connie Arnold of Springfield, and Debbie Merchant of New Carlisle; brother-in-law Donnie Ashley; nephews Shannon Ashley, and Jeremy (Inge) Paul; niece Shante Paul; great-nieces Jaidyn and McKinley Ashley, and Jazlyn and Ireland Paul; great-nephew Silas Paul; along with several special nieces, nephews, friends, and church family. Wanda was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Wanda was a faithful Christian and was a



longtime member of the Full Gospel Pentecostal Church where she was a Sunday school teacher. After 31 years she



retired from Montgomery County Job and Family services where she worked as a payroll account clerk. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, and going to family functions with all the kids. Most of all she enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with her family, especially her nieces, and nephews. Wilma, Judy, Connie, and Debbie could not have asked for a better sister. A visitation will be held on



Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 6PM–8PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St.,



Springfield, Ohio, where funeral service will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 10AM with Rev. Roy McIntosh officiating. Interment to follow in the Enon Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



