Gilbert, Richard

Richard A. Gilbert, age 92, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. He was born in Hamilton on December 22, 1931, the son of Clyde D. and Geraldine (Bender) Gilbert. On September 6, 1952 he married his high school sweetheart, Jo Ann Smith and spent over 65 amazing years together until her death in 2018. He attended Hamilton Schools in his early years but graduated from McGuffey High School, Oxford, Ohio and then Miami University in 1954. He had been associated with the Gilbert Insurance Agency for over 50 years. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Hamilton Optimist Club, Hamilton Elks Lodge, and the Masonic Lodge. A lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan and an avid fisherman, he enjoyed many family vacations in northern Michigan. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela (William) Anderson, granddaughter, Lauren (Jeffrey) Aebischer, great grandchildren, Grace and Henry Aebischer. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with Dr. John H. Lewis officiating. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, OH 45011 or Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr. Suite 200, Mason, OH, 45040. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



