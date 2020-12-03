GILBERT, Betty E.



Betty E. Gilbert, 93, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Otterbein-Lebanon Senior Life. She was born in Middletown, on May 14, 1927, to parents, William and Ruth (Kinser) Eck. Betty grew up on the family farm in West Middletown. She was a licensed pilot and during World War II she worked for Aeronca. Following that she dedicated her time to making a loving home for her family. Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Kelvin) Robertson & Rebecca Griffith; sisters, Mildred Downing, Shirley Downs, Elenor Proesch, Sue Capozzi & Phyllis Richmond; grandchildren, Christopher Griffith, Nicole (Danny) Hoffman, Collin Robertson & Sierra (Jeremy) Combs; and many loving nieces, nephews & cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett James Gilbert; parents; sister, Martha



Wilson; and brothers, Jean, Tommy, Billy, Jerry & Jack Eck. Prayer Service will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown with Father John Civille



officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home. Masks are required for those attending. Burial will be at Miltonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein Lebanon Benevolent Fund, 580 N. State Route 741, Lebanon, OH 45036 - OR - Angel Paws, 11341 Grooms Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

