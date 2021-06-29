GIFT, Mary

GIFT (Richey), Mary H.



Age 93 of Centerville, passed away June 27, 2021. She was born March 29, 1928, in Drakesboro, KY, to the late



Virginia (Walsh) and Howard Richey. Mary was preceded in death by her husband James Gift and sister Martha Leahy. She is survived by three daughters, Diane (Keith) Rowe, Sheila Liskany (Bud Graves), and Julie Gift (John Mantia); grandchildren Kevin (Samantha) Rowe and Andrea Rowe (Byron Jones); great-grandchildren Kaila and Collin Rowe; Jayden, Ava and Easton Jones; sister Linda (Bruce) Susong; nephews Gary Burns, Mark (Karen) Burns, and Jeff (Regina) Susong; niece Amy (Greg) Tyler; and numerous extended family. Mary grew up in Old North Dayton and graduated from Kiser High School in 1946, then worked as an accounting clerk at Ohio Bell. She married the love of her life (Jimmy) in 1948. They started their family and Mary took great pride in being a homemaker. In 1960 the family moved to a new home in Kettering, where she enjoyed raising their girls, cooking, watching TV, and attending Kenley Plays. She and Jimmy enjoyed having family and friends over, dinner/dancing at the Colony Club and taking frequent family road trips. On Christmas Eve 1972, Jim Gift died of a heart



attack at age 48. Mary was heartbroken but dealt with this tragedy with grace and strength. She rejoined the work force as "hostess with the mostest" at restaurants including Cassano's Commodore, Tony Gazettas, Centerville Club, Legends and Park Row. Mary never knew a stranger. Her warm smile and kind personality endeared her to everyone who met her. She will be greatly missed. A visitation for (or with) family and friends will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm with a service beginning at 7:00 at the Newcomer Beavercreek location. Mary will be reunited with her beloved husband Jimmy at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum during a private entombment. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Bethany Lutheran Village where, over the last 10 years, Mary received the love and care she so deserved.



Association or a charity of your choice.

