journal-news logo
X

GIFFIN, Marvin

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GRIFFIN, Marvin E.

Marvin E. Griffin, age 65, of Hamilton, passed away on

Friday, July 9, 2021. Marvin was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 28, 1956, to the late

Hardin and Dorothy (Hubbard) Griffin. Marvin Served in the U.S. Army. He went on to work at Liebel-Flarsheim and West Carrollton Parchment. He

enjoyed fishing and Ohio State football. Marvin was a kind, caring man that loved spoiling his grandkids. Marvin will be dearly missed by his children, Bryan Turner and Margie (David) Richardson; his grandchildren, Taylor and Angela; his siblings, Mike (Paula) Griffin, Jim (Michelle) Griffin, Terry (Vicky)

Griffin, and Julia Darlene Griffin; his brother-in-law, Carl

Hubbard; his sister-in-law, Debbie Griffin; his close friends Rick Atkins and Doug Roberts, as well as many extended family members and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce Griffin; his siblings, Diane Hubbard, Sandy Reiff, Gary Griffin, David Griffin and Wayne Griffin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON at Brown

Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Online

condolence may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top