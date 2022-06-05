GIBSON, Shirley A.



Shirley A. Gibson, age 90, of Dayton, passed away on June 1, 2022. She was born on February 1, 1932, to the late Walter and Audrey Walker. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and she considered her greatest accomplishment to have raised her five children. She was kind, caring and touched the hearts of many. She always greeted everyone with a smile. She was a devout Christian, who always put others first and displayed unconditional love. She loved hard and endlessly with open arms. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Olen Gibson; and her sisters, Joyce Florence and Ruth Krempski. Her memory will be cherished by her five children: Janet (Gary) Phillips, Joyce (Harry) Papathanas, Carolyn (Pete) Scruggs, Trisha (Matt Crabill) Holmes, and Tom (Sara) Gibson; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Della Lane; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 9:30am to 10:30am on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30am officiated by Phil Buxton. Following the service, she will be laid to rest with her husband at Glen Haven Memorial



Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's honor may be made to Grace Brethren Village or Hospice of Dayton.

