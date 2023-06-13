X

Gibson, Joseph

Obituaries

Gibson, Joseph Michael

GIBSON, Joseph Michael, age 36, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Joseph was born in Dayton, OH on December 16, 1986 to Faye M. Gibson and Bridget Darbyshire. He managed HVAC installation for 5 Star Home Services. Joseph was a true gearhead who loved his Monte Carlo and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bridget Darbyshire in 2016. Joseph is survived by children, Brooklyn, Savannah and Layla Jo Gibson; brothers, Nicholas, Tyler and Ryan; sister, Danielle Taylor; and step-father, Steve Judge. Family will greet friends following Memorial Services taking place 6PM Thursday, June 15 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

