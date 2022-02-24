GIBSON, Eileen D.



Age 89, passed away February 20, 2022, at her home at The Enclave of Springboro. She was born August 12, 1932, in



Dayton to the late William and Jewel Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved



husband, Harold W. Gibson; son, Gregory M. Penrod;



son-in-law, Keith Green and siblings, Noble Robinson and



Wilma Theriault.



She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (William E.) Board; grandchildren, Brian, Michael and Alex Board; daughter, Lori E. Green and partner, Douglas J. Freemon and son, Douglas J. Freemon, Jr.; daughter-in-law Michelle Penrod; granddaughter, Adele Penrod and great-granddaughter, Navia Penrod; daughter-in-law, Brenda (Jay) Willis; granddaughter, Jordan; grandson, Tarin; siblings, Harold (Joyce) Robinson and Bette Massie; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and



cherished friends.



Family meant the world to Eileen. This was instilled into her by her parents, Bill and Jewel, and has since passed this on through her children and grandchildren. She and her siblings carried forth the traditions of special gatherings and family reunions to this day. Eileen was adored and loved by all who met her. She had a very special sweet and gentle heart. She will be missed greatly but never forgotten.



We gratefully thank everyone for many prayers and well wishes. We rejoice knowing she is in Heaven with Jesus, Harold and her loving family.



Family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Friday, February 25, 2022, at David's Cemetery Chapel, (4600 Mad River Rd,



Dayton, OH 45429) where a funeral service will begin at 2 PM. Interment will immediately follow the service.



To share a memory of Eileen or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

