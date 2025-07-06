Gibbs, James

Gibbs, Jr., James



Gibbs, Jr., James, 84, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at home. The son of James W. and Suna Mae (Woods) Gibbs, born November 25, 1940, in Johnson County, Kentucky. James is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Anne (Martin) Gibbs; son, James F. Gibbs; daughters, Rita (Michael) Shaffer and Mary (David) Collins; and his three grandchildren, Dora and Calvin Collins and Paul Shaffer. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME, www.conroyfh.com.



