GIBBONS, Lester

GIBBONS, Jr., Lester Lester Gibbons, Jr., age 67, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Born October 24, 1952, in Manchester, KY, to Lester and Maude (Griffin) Gibbons, who precede him in death, with his sister, Betty Smith. Survived by his childhood sweetheart and loving wife of 48 years, Carol (Smith); sons, Brian and Jason (Maria); grandchildren, Cristen (David), Kodi (Angie) and Khloe; great-grandchildren, Davin, Sienna, Elet, Kam and Mia; sisters, Loretta Daniels, Joyce (Donnie) Hamblin; brothers, Jerry (Theresa), Marvin, Charles (Phyllis); brothers-in-law, Rusty and Jeff (Tara) Smith; and mother-in-law, Wanda Smith; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives, friends and church family. Lester was a great, God loving man. An ordained minister of the Pentecostal faith, he loved to preach the word of God. Being an outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and tending to his garden. He loved being around family and friends. A hard worker, he retired February 27, 2020, from Norwood Medical; he also worked at Modern Industrial Plastics and PTI. He was a 1971 graduate of Kiser H.S. Lester will be missed and loved by all who knew him. Family will receive friends Monday, August 31, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the Redemption Christian Tabernacle Church, 11780 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Rev. Todd Hoskins, officiating. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Lester or a condolence to his family.

