GIAMBRONE, Mary Ellen, age 96, of Kettering, OH, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Family will greet those who wish to pay their last respects to Mary Ellen Thursday, July 20 from 10:30am-12:00pm at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church's gathering space in the lower level, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12:00pm. Mary Ellen will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



