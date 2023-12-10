GETZ, BLAIR C.



Blair C. Getz, (79), of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on October 19, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Blair, fondly known as 'Pops", was born to Fred and Wanda Getz, on February 11, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio. He was a talented athlete at Shawnee High School who loved playing sports as well as practical jokes. Blair attended Wittenberg University and later was employed by C&N Contracting eventually becoming a full partner in the company. He was active in the community as a member of the local Rotary Club, Grand Lodge of A&FM Lodge # 0455, Ohio Gun Collectors Association as well as being a mentor to children via the Springfield YMCA. In his free time, he enjoyed Fly-fishing at Zanesfield Rod and Gun club and carried that passion with him to many locales as well as collecting Civil War memorabilia. Blair is survived by his wife Beverly and three children, Tammy, Todd, and Jason. He is also survived by his sister, Cheryl Haygood, her husband, Bruce Haygood, his two grandchildren, Kylie and Andrew Getz and many beloved nieces and nephews. Blair was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Wanda Getz as well as his brother Jay Getz. Blair positively impacted the Springfield and Bradenton communities and he will be truly missed. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on December 16th, 2023 at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com