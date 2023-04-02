Gerth, Brian



age 36 of Englewood passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Brian was born in Waukesha, WI on October 13, 1986. He was preceded in death by his dad, Leonard Williams. Brian is survived by his mom, Mary Williams; daughter, Makenzie Gerth; the love of his life, Angi Koors; bonus sons, Morgan (Shae) and Logan Hill; brother, Nicholas Gerth; bonus brother, Jerry Furlow; mother of his daughter, Tricia Moore; grandparents, Joan and Roland and countless relatives and lifelong friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 12-1:30pm at Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton Ohio 45424. The service will follow at 1:30pm. Brian will be laid to rest at New Carlisle Cemetery. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

