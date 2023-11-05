Geron, Terry Anthony



Geron, Terry Anthony, 75, passed away October 1, 2023 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born July 12, 1948 in Springfield, OH to the late Harry and Patricia (Perryman) Geron. Terry was a Marine Corp Veteran that did two tours in Vietnam. He is a graduate of Catholic Central High School and Xavier University. He is also a graduate of University of Dayton Law School '80. He retired in 2020. Terry is survived by his wife, Janet Loeser Geron of St. Augustine, FL; his three children, Adam, Shaina, and Seth (Alison) of Louisville, KY; brothers, Dr. Michael Geron (Barbara) of Circleville, OH, Patrick Geron (Margie) of Springfield, OH, and Kevin Geron of Akron, OH; brother in-law, Alan Loeser (Bonnie) of St. Johns, FL; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for him at a later date in his hometown of Springfield, OH. If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please do so to your local veteran's organization or pet rescue. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com