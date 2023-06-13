Geron, Donald J.



Geron, Donald J., 88 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023. He was born in Springfield on September 21, 1934 the son of George and Helen (Fahey) Geron. He retired as a Supervisor from Robbins & Meyers after 35 years of service. After retiring, he worked for 10 years at Conroy Funeral Home. Don was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and later a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. He was a member of Knights of Columbus #624, Union Club and V.F.W. Post 1031. Don was a longtime lover of sports, whether it was volunteering to coach at Catholic Central or supporting the Cincinnati Reds and Notre Dame. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in Korea. Survivors include his wife, Patricia L. (Newell); son and daughter-in-law, Chris (Robyn) Geron and their children, Emma and Robby Geron; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon (Tim) Aquino and their children, Dylan and Caroline Aquino; two sisters, Norma McCutcheon and Carol Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Phillip, George, Louise, Paul, Mary and Robert. The family would like to thank the staff at Forest Glen for their care. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME, followed by his memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

