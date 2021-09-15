GERKENS, Glen

journal-news logo
85, of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born to Amber and Freida Gerkens on March 23, 1936, in Perrysburg, Ohio. Glen was retired from both the U.S. Navy and civilian service at Wright-Patterson AFB. Both of his careers were in security and law enforcement. Preceded in death by his wife, Doris L. Gerkens, and his daughter, Tammara. Survived by his son, Rodney Gerkens and grandson, Ryan. Military honors and burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To send a special message to the family, please visit


