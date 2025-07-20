Gerding, Edward



GERDING, EDWARD (May 25th, 1935-2025) Passed away at Stratford Court of Boca Pointe in Boca Raton, Florida on July 10th, 2025. He was preceded in death by his wives, Shirley (Kohls) 1974, Patricia (Powers) 1993 and Susan (Blum) 2018. Also, by his son Douglas (2008) and stepchildren Danny Blum (1994) and Debora Blum Manners (2004). Survived by Susan's daughter Tammy and her children Alaina and Danny, her son Tom Blum Jr. and his wife Debbie; and Debora's (Debbie) husband Chris and her granddaughter Juliette. He is also survived by his daughters Debra (Craig) Hoschouer and her children, Brendon (Kristen) Fussnecker, Bryant (Barbara) Fussnecker and Alyse (Taylor) Wilson, and great grandchildren: Harper, Holden, Harlow, Rocco, Ryker, Nova, Hazel and Marshall. Darlene Hamilton and her husband Dave and their children Alex (Andrea) Hamilton and Brianna (Kyle) Hutchinson. His son Edward II and wife Kathy, and their children Annie Rose and Spencer. Douglas's wife Jolie and children Jessica (Daniel) Vielleux and Austin Gerding, and stepchildren Justin and Jalie. Patricia's children Robert and his wife Megann and their daughter Jenna (Sara) Egan-Lion and Susan Alton.



Ed served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean war conflict, serving his time at 7th Army Headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. He was a graduate of Bowling Green State University and received his MBA degree from the University of Dayton. He was a CPA and spent several years with Ernst & Ernst Public Accountants before joining National City bank in Dayton, Ohio. He retired from National City Bank (currently PNC) in 1991 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with 25 years of faithful service. He was a strong promoter of computerization of financial records of the bank in the early1980's. Ed was first to use personal computers in the bank and started employing servers to increase efficiencies throughout the company. He was the first to develop an in-house financial forecasting and budgeting program which was later implemented into the entire corporation. For his work in the banking industry, he was entered into 'Who's Who' in America in 1985. Ed was also on the board of The National Aviation Hall of Fame in Dayton, Ohio for several years and served in various positions including President in 1988. He was one of the founding members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Kettering, Ohio and remained a member until moving to Florida. In Boca Raton he was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church where he was an Usher, Eucharistic Minister and a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. While in Boca Raton Ed worked for 10 years as Controller and office manager of the Country Club at Boca Raton, remaining close to his favorite sport of golf.



Ed lived by his mantra: KNOW YOURSELF; BE YOURSELF; LOVE; BE LOVED.



No viewing is scheduled but friends may visit with family members at the church beginning at 9:45AM. Mass will be at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Kettering, Ohio at 10:30 AM on Friday August 8th, 2025. The burial will be at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass. In ln lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in memory of Edward Gerding. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com