Bentley, Jr, Gerald



Gerald Bentley Jr., age 51, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Saturday, November 22, 2025. Funeral Service 11 am Saturday, December 13, 2025 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



