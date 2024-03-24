GERAGHTY, Thomas Charles



86, of Kettering, passed away March 17, 2024. Family and friends gathered with him as he transitioned into his new life. Calling hours will start on April 19 at 9:30 am prior to the 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering. Mass will be followed by a procession to Calvary Cemetery. Afterward, a reception will be held for family and friends. Please honor Tom by giving someone a smile today. If you wish to make a contribution in Tom's memory, please consider Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. For full obituary or to send condolences to the family, see routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com