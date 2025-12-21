George Walter

Walter, George Louis



George Louis Walter, beloved husband of 60 years to Mary Frances (nee Feldman); devoted father to Beth Pavloff (John), Sarah Holt (Andrew), and Michael Walter (Vanessa). Proud Grandfather to eight grandchildren; Paul, Grace and George Pavloff, William, Frances, and Gus Holt and Matilda and Sylvie Walter. Survived by his brother, Albert (Buck) Walter and sister, Mary Kay Luckey (Paul). Devout Catholic, passed away on December 18, 2025, at the age of 85 in Centerville. The family will receive friends from 9:00am-10:30am on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Road, Kettering. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin Street, Dayton. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery. Those who wish to be present for the burial should meet at the cemetery office at 1:00pm. For full remembrances and to express condolences, please visit www.routsong.com



