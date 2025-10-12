George Tyler Jr.

Tyler, Jr., George A. "Chip"



George "Chip" Tyler, Jr. of Riverside, OH, age 64, born on December 3, 1960, in Dayton, OH passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2025. Chip graduated from Kiser High School (1979) where he was a member of the football team. He worked and found success in the toolmaking industry, first with Mutual Tool and later with Northmont Tool. Chip enjoyed all sports and attended both home and away games for his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes for many years. He was a long-time member of the Polish Club.



Chip is survived by his brother, Charlie Tyler of Dayton, sisters, Kathy Luckett of Oakwood, and Teresa Garrett of Irvine, CA; nephews, Patrick (Courtney) Luckett, Jamie (Tracy) Luckett, Kevin (Annie) Garrett, and Kyle Garrett; nieces, Erin Luckett and Shannon (Geoffrey) Janes; great nephews, Mason Luckett, Myles Luckett and Wyatt Garrett; great nieces, Samantha Luckett, Harper Luckett, Hailey Luckett and Kayden Garrett. Also survived by very special friends, Bonnie McGuire and Chandra and Justin Matthews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, George, Sr. and Alma Tyler and brothers-in-law, Jim Luckett and Jeff Garrett.



Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 16, 2025 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Av, Dayton, OH with a Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 pm. A private burial for the family at Calvary Cemetery will take place following the Memorial Service.



Chips love for his family and friends was neverending. He will be deeply missed. May he rest in peace. "Love you"



