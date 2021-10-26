GEORGE, RAYMOND

GEORGE, Deacon Raymond Warren "Ray"



Deacon Raymond "Ray" Warren George age 87, a Deacon of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati passed into eternal life on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Deacon Ray was ordained to the Diaconate by the Archbishop of Cincinnati, the Most Rev. Daniel E. Pilarczyk in the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Chains in Cincinnati, OH, on June 25, 1983, to serve at the pleasure of Rev. Ernest Underkoefler, bishop of Charleston, SC. There, Deacon Ray served at the Church of Jesus Christ, Our Risen Savior in Spartanburg, SC. Upon returning to Cincinnati in September 1987, Deacon Ray was assigned to serve at St. Matthias the Apostle Church in Forest Park. He served there until his retirement on July 24, 2014. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beverly, and their son Michael and daughter in law Corrine; sister Judy; nephews Dirk and Darrin Hough and many cousins. Deacon Ray was born in Sciotoville, Ohio, September 10, 1934. Following his graduation from Springfield's Catholic Central HS in 1952, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving as specialist in radio, teletype and mail communications. Upon discharge Ray worked for Western Union, the Springfield News-Sun, WBNS-TV, Columbus, WIZE-AM Radio in Springfield, and WING-AM Radio in Dayton. In 1967 Ray joined the staff of WKEF-TV and served there for the next 18 years. Circumstances afforded Ray the opportunity to move to Spartanburg, SC, to work at WSPA-TV and WLOS-TV in Ashville, NC. Deacon Ray returned to Cincinnati and worked as director of communications for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. He retired there in 1999. Ray was involved in many organizations in his lifetime. Some of his favorites were the Optimist Club, Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Diocesan Communications Directors Association, and many others. His hobby for many years was to search and collect Indian artifacts, civil war artifacts, and pre-war electric trains. Ray was passionate about his work as a deacon. He especially enjoyed working one-on-one with parishioners preparing for marriage and baptism. He celebrated and engaged himself in many interests of his wife and son. He had a great love for the outdoors and all that God created…especially just sitting with Beverly in the mountains and praying as well as walking farm fields and nature trails. Abby, his beloved Blue Point cat, who Ray had on his lap for many car rides which they both enjoyed and looked forward to. Visitation on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at St. Matthias Church, 1050 West Kemper Road, Forest Park, from 9:15-10:15 AM, with the Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM. Military honors will take place at the church preceding the Mass. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to St. Matthias Church. A celebration of Ray's life will take place in the Spring at the Church. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

