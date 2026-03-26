George Farrier

Farrier, George Arnold



age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 21, 2026. All are invited to gather on Friday, March 27, at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering at 9:30am. Words of remembrance will be shared at 10am, followed by burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. To express condolences, please visit www.routsong.com



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