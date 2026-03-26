George Farrier

ajc.com

Obituaries
19 hours ago
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Farrier, George Arnold

age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 21, 2026. All are invited to gather on Friday, March 27, at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering at 9:30am. Words of remembrance will be shared at 10am, followed by burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. To express condolences, please visit www.routsong.com

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Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

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