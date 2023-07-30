Genovesi, John

Genovesi, Dr. John



10/12/1932 - 7/26/2023



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. John Genovesi, patriarch of the Genovesi family and a renowned and pioneering figure in the medical field. On July 26, 2023, Dr. Genovesi left this world, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by his family, friends, colleagues, and patients for generations to come. Born in Sicily, just prior to the start of World War II, to the late Giovanni and Francesca (Cataudella) Genovesi, Dr. Genovesi grew up with a passion for medicine and a deep commitment to serving others. His passion led him to become a distinguished Obstetrician and Gynecologist (OBGYN). He called his field "The Happy Medicine" because so many of the lives he touched were delivering beautiful babies. Throughout his forty years of practice in Dayton, Ohio, his residency at Nassau County General Hospital (NY), and his time of service in the United States Navy, Dr. Genovesi ushered nearly four thousand new lives into the world. Dr. Genovesi will be forever remembered as one of the first OBGYNs to perform a laparoscopic hysterectomy in Ohio, a groundbreaking procedure that revolutionized the world of surgery. His exceptional skills and innovative approach not only improved patient outcomes, but also inspired and paved the way for many others in the medical community to follow in his footsteps. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Genovesi continued to impart his knowledge and expertise to countless other doctors, residents, and nurses. His dedication to teaching and mentoring ensured that his legacy would live on through the future generations of the medical professionals he nurtured. Dr. Genovesi was a genuine and compassionate individual who positively impacted the lives of his patients, colleagues, friends, and family members. His kind spirit, caring nature, and willingness to go the extra mile for others made him an extraordinary person, loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Even more cherished to him than his medical achievements, Dr. Genovesi loved his family. He shared 66 wonderful years of marriage with his loving wife, Nicole Genovesi, who stood by his side throughout his remarkable journey. Together, they raised four children, Gianni (John), Lidia, Riccardo (Ricky), and Sergio with love, care, and unwavering support. As a grandfather to 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, his heart overflowed with pride and joy for his entire family. As the family bids farewell to their beloved husband/ father/ grandfather/ great-grandfather, they find solace in the countless memories and life lessons he shared with them. His love will continue to live on, guiding them through life's challenges and joys. They are grateful for the time they had with him and for the love he bestowed upon them. Dr. Genovesi is survived by his loving wife, Nicole (Boutet) Genovesi; children, Gianni "John" Genovesi (Lynda Kemp), Lidia (Richard) Ford, Rick (Paula) Genovesi, and Sergio (Carol) Genovesi; 11 grandchildren, Gian, Christina, Arianna, Francesca, Dante, Dominic, Anthony, Gabriel, Isabella, Taja, and Nico; 12 great-grandchildren and his brother Salvatore (Anna) Genovesi. A private memorial service will be held to honor Dr. Genovesi's life and legacy.



**IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, THE FAMILY KINDLY REQUESTS DONATIONS TO BE MADE TO A GOFUNDME FOR ARCHIE'S ARMY TO HELP HIS LATEST GREAT-GRANDCHILD, 5-MONTHS OLD, WHO WAS BORN WITHOUT KIDNEYS.



https://gofund.me/584d7976



Anyone who knew Dr. Genovesi undoubtedly knew of his rare sense of humor and kind heart. The family would greatly appreciate hearing any stories, anecdotes, or memories that you would like to share. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Husband, this world seems so empty without you in it. Until we will all be together again, my love Love, Nicole.



Daddy, we love and miss you, our world has a giant hole in it! Love, John, Lidia, Ricky, and Sergio.



Nonno, we are so grateful for your unwavering love and support, and we will continue to make you proud. Love, your "gioias": Gian, Christina, Arianna, Francesca, Dante, Dominic, Anthony, Gabriel, Isabella, Taja, and Nico.



May he rest in eternal peace. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



