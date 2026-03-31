Genevieve Korte

Korte, Genevieve L.



Genevieve ("Geny") Lucille Korte, age 97 of Vandalia, Ohio passed away Saturday morning on March 28, 2026, at Stonespring Nursing Home in Vandalia. She was born in Pandora, Ohio on July 9, 1928, the daughter of Orlin and Kathryn (Garber) Schumacher. She was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church, Vandalia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at 11:30 am at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd, Vandalia, with Father Chibueze officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service from 10:30 am – 11:30 am at the church. A burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





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