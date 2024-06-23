Gelhaus (Murphy), Monica Theresa



Monica Theresa Gelhaus, aged 92, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. Born on September 3, 1931, in Lonsdale, Ontario, Canada, Monica was a friend to all who knew her. Monica's life was a testament to her unwavering faith and dedication to her community. For many years, she served as a secretary at St. Rita's Catholic Church and was an active member of the Catholic Women's Club, where she formed lasting friendships and made significant contributions to the church's mission. She was the beloved wife of Paul Gelhaus and a cherished mother to her children, Terri Staggs, Vicki (Tim) Mumma, Kim (Stan) Reger, Lisa (Dean) Hayes, and David (Amy) Gelhaus. Monica's legacy of love and nurturing extended to her grandchildren, Tara, Emma, Joshua, Rebecca (Kyle), Eric (Taylor), Claire, Matthew (Triin), Rachel, Steven (Julia), and Karen (Ryan), and her great-grandchildren, Avila, Maris, Kai, Coen and Emily. She was a source of wisdom and joy in their lives. Monica was the last surviving member of her family, preceded in death by her parents John and Johanna (Callahan) Murphy brothers Joseph, Raymond, and Leonard Murphy, and her sisters Rita Robinson, Helen Rawson, Loretta Milliser, Angela Ard, Doris MacDonald, Stella Murphy, and Frances Hawkins. Monica was known for her love of card games and greatly enjoyed her women's Bridge luncheons. She always enjoyed our family get-togethers. One of her favorite places to be was at the beach. Monica enjoyed cooking and she was famous for her strawberry pie. Please join the family at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church 9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro, OH 45066 on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 for a visitation from 9am until the time Mass begins at 10:30 am. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Services in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com