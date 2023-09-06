Geisler, Stanley J.



age 74 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Friday, September 1st, 2023. Stanley was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 12th, 1948 to Frederick Geisler and Betty (Wenert) Geisler. He was a 1968 graduate of Fairfield High School, and served as a Crew Chief in the United States Air Force from 1969-1973. He worked as a High Maintenance Motor Repairman at I.P.S. Electric for 44 years. He married Deborah Hart on September 22nd, 1973, and this year would have been their 50th wedding anniversary. He loved all car racing, especially Indy Car and Nascar, and was very proud of all the detail he put into building model cars. Stanley is survived by his wife Debby (Hart) Geisler, his daughter Amber Gray (Josh), son James Geisler (Tonya), granddaughters Felicia Thompson, Hayley Atkins (Gabe), Amanda Thompson (Trey), great-grandchildren Braidan, Mylee, Olivia, Sophia, and Mila. Sister Debbie Mullins (Don), brothers-in-law Floyd Hart and Ray Sherman. Very special sister-in-law Becky Hart, special nieces Debby Ebben (Dan), Samantha Heights (Dave), Hannah Schulz (Chris). Special nephews Jeffrey Helton (Wayne) and Steve Helton (Emily). Great-nieces Ellie, Syndey, and Lydia. Great-nephews Jonah, Walt, and Elliot. Very good neighbors Kathy, Joe, Tara, Nick, and good friend Sue.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Steve Helton officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 9th, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Luncheon after service will be held at 1728 Del Rio Dr Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the D.A.V. (Disabled American Veterans) and The Lung Cancer Foundation. www.browndawsonflick.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/