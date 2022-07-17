GEISER, Leo



Son of the late Leo and Julia Kettmann Geiser, died on July 1, 2022. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 27, 1931, he attended Fairfield High School where he graduated in the Class of 1949. He then attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, from 1949-1952. He joined the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1954. He then transferred to The Ohio State University in 1954 where he graduated with a B. S. in Business Administration degree in 1957. He was employed at Champion Paper as an Accountant from 1957-1963. He then joined The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company as a Computer Programmer from 1963-1972. From 1975-1980 he was employed as a Tax Accountant with H&R Block. Leo moved to his condominium in Hamilton, Ohio, where he lived from 1986-2018. He joined the American Legion in 2007. Since 2019, he resided at Huntington Court Nursing Facility. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Geiser Herms of Lexington, Kentucky, and Martha Geiser Tatham of Troy, Michigan, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held 2:00 PM. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at St. Stephen Cemetery in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum. Entombment will follow.



