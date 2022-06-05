GEIS, Carl



Age 99, of Springfield, passed away on October 10, 2021. He was born and raised in Yellow Springs on January 18, 1922. Carl proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years in World War II and served his city for fifteen years at the Springfield Police Division. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Phyllis Geis; children, Pat Cafferty, Charles and Mike Geis; step-children, Rosemary Fries and Steven Blank; along with several grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Fraternal Order of Police service followed by military honors will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel.



