GEHRET, ROSE

GEHRET (Albers), Rose



Age 87, formerly of McCartyville, passed away of natural causes December 5, 2020, in Miamisburg, Ohio. She was born



August 29, 1933, in McCartyville, Ohio, to the late John &



Caroline (Kuether) Albers. On June 15, 1955, Rose married Alfred Gehret who preceded her in death on July 6, 2019. Surviving are ten of eleven children: Carol & Larry Holmes of Greenville, Nicholas (dec.) & Joyce Gehret of Anna, Martha & Chuck Hoying of Kettering, Lucy & Don Post of Anna, Bill &



Lisa Gehret of Anna, Dale Gehret of Anna, Barb & Dean Sollmann of Miamisburg, Sue & Jim Gurski of Cincinnati, John Gehret of Celina, Greg & Erika Gehret of Kettering and Tim & Beth Gehret of Anna; 32 of 36 grandchildren and 24 great- grandchildren; 10 of 12 siblings and numerous brothers &



sisters-in-law.



Rose was a dedicated homemaker and foster parent. Rose lived her life of love and service as a testament to her faith that was so important to her. She enjoyed fostering infants and had also been a diligent care giver in her family. Over the years, she sewed many blankets for Right to Life. Rose especially enjoyed giving all of her family personal homemade gifts such as cross-stitched ornaments and framed puzzles.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Friday, December 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Due to recent local outbreaks of COVID-19, use of face masks and social distancing will be critically necessary at all funeral rites. Live-Streaming of services may be viewed from the



Sacred Heart Facebook link. Memorials may be made to



Hospice of Dayton, Rustic Hope or Shelby County Special Olympics. Private condolences may be expressed at



www.gehretfuneralhome.com