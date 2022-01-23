GEER, Joan

Hamburger icon
Passed away, January 11, 2022. She was born June 25, 1934, the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha Duncan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grover C. Geer; son Steve Geer; children, Ron, Penny and Dwight Geer and Brenda Cusic, granddaughters, Heather Shoup, Calin Geer, Harrison Geer, special friend Ken Crawfort. Visitation will be Friday, January 28, 2022, from 2-4, with the service to follow at 4pm at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to


Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

