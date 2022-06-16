journal-news logo
GEE, Robert

GEE, Robert

82, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on June 7, 2022, at Southbrook Healthcare Center. Service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service which will be at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be

required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com

