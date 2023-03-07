X
Gaynor, Anna

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GAYNOR, Anna M.

Age 85 of West Chester, Ohio passed away Sunday March 5, 2023. She was born in Manchester, Ohio on June 3, 1937 the daughter of John and Bessie (Gaffin) Lane. On September 8, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio she married Charles H. Gaynor Jr. She was a member of the Faith Community United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her 4 children, Charles (Barbara) Gaynor, Patricia (Michael) Billhorn, Scott (Michelle) Gaynor and Linda Maudlin; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Sarbaugh; a brother, Charles Lane.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30AM Thursday March 9, 2023 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:30AM Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

