Gay McKenzie

McKenzie, Gay "Mac"



Gay "Mac" McKenzie, 93, of New Carlisle, passed away on Monday, October 13, 2025. He was born February 18, 1932, in Blackey, KY, the son of the late Oscar and Maggie McKenzie. Mac enlisted in the USAF active duty on 25 APR 1949 at 17 years of age. While on active duty his first assignment was to the Island of Guam, where he repaired battle damaged B29's, during the Korean War. His assignment to Guam was for a 21-month period. Following his Guam assignment, he was stationed at Edwards AFB, California, where he served as ground crew for the B50 bomber, mothership to the Bell X2. His assignment to Edwards lasted for one year. After a brief break in service, he enlisted in the Ohio Air National Guard in Vandalia, OH on 2 Jan 1954, where he served as an aircraft mechanic/crew chief for the P51 Mustang. He retired from the 178th Tactical Fighter Group on 31 Dec 1987. He retired as the 178th Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Branch Chief, acquiring the rank of CMsgt (Chief Master Sergeant). He served a total of 37 years to our country that he so deeply loved. Mac is preceded in death by his wife Sandra; siblings Red, Garland, Strong, Oscar Jr., Ruth, and Clifton. He is survived by his children Craig "Z-Bo" McKenzie, Lisa (Guy) Wilson, and Scott (Dee) McKenzie; grandchildren Joey (Becky) McKenzie, Tyler (Ashley) Wilson, Jenny (Chris) Angert, Brad (Abby) Wilson, and Carson McKenzie; great-grandchildren Liam, Braxton, Noah, Leighton, Donovan, Amelia, Jack, Rylan, Kason, Caroline, Beckham, Rowan, and Theodore; grand-puppy Murphy; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 9-10am with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. 2nd St., Dayton, OH, 45402. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





