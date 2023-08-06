Gaw, Regina



Regina Catherine Gaw passed away Wednesday July 26, 2023. She was born in Waco, Texas and lived most of her adult life in Middletown. She was employed by AK Steel, retiring in 2005.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Reginald and Eileen McCuller and her husband, Richard Gaw. She is survived by sons, Bob (Lori) Ferguson and Keith Ferguson; daughters, Debbie Garner and Cathy (Eric) Walton; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Phillip) Bucklew; and nieces and nephews.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Road, Suite 201 Dayton, Ohio 45459 or Springhills of Middletown, 3851 Towne Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio 45005.



