Gauder, Heidi

Heidi Elizabeth Gauder, a longtime research librarian at the University of Dayton with a widely admired reputation for mentoring librarians, faculty and students, died Nov. 18 at age 56 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 23 years Chris Gauder, son Daniel, father Douglas L. Good, brother Andrew Good, sister Nicole and Jared Lambert, and numerous cousins, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her mother, Paula J. Good, earlier this year. Heidi was a professor and coordinator of research and instruction at the University of Dayton's Roesch Library. During her more than 26 years at Roesch, Heidi coached faculty and students on research and writing skills, publishing a long list of academic papers with faculty members. In 2019, Heidi received the Kathryn L. Venditti Mentoring Award from the Academic Library Association of Ohio. The award, said Mandy Shannon, director of Teaching, Research and Engagement at Roesch Library, "recognizes the depth and breadth of impact Heidi had on librarians across the state." Heidi reached beyond the rigors of academic investigation to encourage college students to read recreationally in a program she helped develop nearly 20 years ago called "Porch Reads." Heidi authored several blogs on Dayton history. In 2022 she published on the University of Dayton Libraries blog a six-part series on Moses Moore, a 19th century African American who acquired wealth and prominence in Dayton. Another blog she co-authored described the neighborhood surrounding the University of Dayton of a century ago, and she helped reveal the accomplishments of local women inventors. Heidi shared her knowledge of Dayton history through presentations at the university's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. The Gauder family expresses its appreciation to Kettering Hospital and its oncology team, and to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for Heidi's care. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 29, from 4-8 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sat., Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. at the University of Dayton Chapel, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH. Fr. Joe Kozar will preside. Interment will follow at historic Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH.In lieu of flowers, the Gauder family asks that donations be made in memory of Heidi to Maple Tree Cancer Alliance and the Amy C Tanaka Cancer Cost Assistance Fund at the University of Dayton. Both organizations were meaningful to Heidi.



