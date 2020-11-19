GATES, Sharon D.
Age 51, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Chaplain Phillip Buxton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com