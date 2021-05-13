X

GASTON, Sharon

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GASTON (Bailey),

Sharon L.

Sharon, 63, of Simpsonville, SC, passed May 6, 2021. Born in Dayton, she was the daughter of the late Willard S. Vaughn and Sadie M. Vaughn-Neal. Surviving: daughter, Sheletta

Phillips of Cleveland; son,

Archie (Catherine) Bailey of Washington State; sisters,

Madonna (Robert) Wyche of the home and Regina Vaughn of Dayton; brother, Anthony Vaughn of Dayton; and other relatives. Funeral Service (Livestream): May 14, 2:00 pm at

Watkins Garrett and Woods Mortuary: bit.ly/SharonLBailey

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.