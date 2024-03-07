Gaskins, Vernard

Gaskins, Vernard Anthony "Tony"

The Gaskins family announces the passing of Rev. Vernard "Tony" Gaskins. He transitioned peacefully on March 1, 2024 with his Wife by his side. There will be a visitation 2-3 pm, Friday, March 8th, 2024 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45417. Service will follow at 3 pm. Final Service and Interment will take place in Colonial Beach, Virginia.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

