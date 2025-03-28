Gase, Monica

Gase (Coleman), Monica Fleming



Monica Fleming Coleman Gase, age 66, of Bethel Township, Miami County, passed away March 17, 2025, at Kettering Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Gase, her parents, Harold and Carmel Coleman, and her dear friend David Myers.



Those left to cherish Monica's memory include her family, brother David and wife Lisa, sister Carol and husband Darrell, brother John and wife Sandy, and nephews Brian Coleman (wife Erica), Scott Coleman (wife Taylor), and Hugo Bourinbayar. She is also survived by a host of great-nephews and a great-niece, and numerous treasured relatives in Australia, her mother's birthplace.



Monica was born July 16, 1958, in Austin, TX, the oldest of four children. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1976 and attended Ohio State University before deciding on a career in law enforcement. She was a police officer for the Riverside, OH Police Department and eventually became a detective for the department, recognized by the state of Ohio for her work with victims of domestic violence and child abuse. She was a dedicated and compassionate officer and fought for justice for the many women and children whose lives she touched.



Monica's caring, kind heart was reflected in her passion for animals, particularly dogs and horses. She was never happier than when she was sitting on her back deck watching her horses peacefully grazing on a summer evening, with her dogs at her feet.



Monica's family is at peace knowing she has been reunited with her mother, father, and husband, and we are confident that she has her beloved first horse Mariah at her side for eternity.



A Celebration of Life will be held April 24 from 5-7 pm at Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406. Private internment services will be held at a later date.



Please consider a donation in Monica's name to an animal welfare organization and know your thoughtfulness is appreciated.



