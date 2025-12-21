Gary Woodall

Woodall, Gary Lee



Gary Lee Woodall, 83, of Centerville, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton December 16th, 2025 surrounded by his wife and children.



He was born July 15, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio to Harry and Freida (Sobieski) Woodall. Gary attended Holy Rosary Grade School in Old North Dayton. He was part of the 1960 graduating class at Chaminade High School. Gary graduated from the University of Dayton with a Chemical Engineering degree and received his MBA there several years later. In 1984, Gary received a degree from the Harvard Business School's prestigious Program for Management Development.



He started his career with Inland/General Motors on Home Avenue in 1964. His 34 year career with Inland/Delco/Delphi saw him take on increasing management responsibilities with stops in Anderson, Indiana, Brownsville, Texas and Troy, Michigan. Gary was responsible for opening a manufacturing plant in Matamoros, Mexico where he had a street named after him. Gary left Delphi in 1999 to become President of Venture Industries until his retirement in 2003.



Gary is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet (Wendeln) Woodall; 2 sisters-in-law Pam Woodall and Tami Woodall; 3 children Mike (Tee) Woodall, Debbie (Bob) Woodall-Carroll, and Patrick (Maryrose) Woodall; 7 grandchildren Meagan (Matt) Myers, Austin Woodall, Zachary (Megan) Scheid, Jacob (Kienna) Scheid, Katrina Woodall, Gabriel Woodall, and Andrianna Woodall; 2 step grandchildren Jay (Maura) Carroll, and Mary (Logann) Wiedmann as well as 3 great grandchildren Vivienne Myers, Bennett Scheid, and William Myers.



He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Donald and Tony Woodall.



Gary was an outgoing and fun person. Many people enjoyed his quirky sense of humor. He loved the game of golf, Sudoku, and was a passionate fan of the Flyers, OSU football and the Bengals. He was a loving husband to his wife. Gary spent a lot of time with his children in retirement and doted on his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at Parkview Church of the Nazarene at 4701 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH on January 5th from 4 - 7 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church at 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH on January 6th at 12:30 PM where Gary was a parishioner and member of the Knights of Columbus. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery at 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton and St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church.



